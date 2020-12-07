A man is fighting for his life after an early-morning shooting Monday in the southeast community of Cranston.

Calgary police were called to the 1000 block of Cranston Drive S.E. about 3 a.m. — just east of the intersection with Cranston Boulevard S.E. — after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting what sounded like gunshots.

A short time later, officers were also notified that an adult male was found nearby, in the 300 block of Cranford Park S.E. with a gunshot wound.

He has been transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and there’s no word on a suspect.

Investigators are holding both scenes and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.