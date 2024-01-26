CALGARY
    Suspicious death near Sundre, Alta., under investigation

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.

    At 12:17 p.m. on Jan. 25, Sundre RCMP were called to a rural property in Mountain View County, northwest of the town, for reports that a man had been shot.

    Officers who attended the home found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

    "Life-saving efforts were attempted at the scene and the male was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," police said in a news release.

    The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious death.

    An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Calgary on Friday.

