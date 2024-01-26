Suspicious death near Sundre, Alta., under investigation

Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.

At 12:17 p.m. on Jan. 25, Sundre RCMP were called to a rural property in Mountain View County, northwest of the town, for reports that a man had been shot.

Officers who attended the home found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Life-saving efforts were attempted at the scene and the male was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," police said in a news release.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Calgary on Friday.