Shooting victim found during traffic stop, Calgary police say

Police are seeking suspects after officers were called to a scene in southeast Calgary Saturday night and found a man had been shot in the leg.

Officials told CTV News they conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of 21 Street S.E. at just after 10 p.m.

They found the victim, an adult male, inside the vehicle. He had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to hospital, where he is expected to recover.

There are no suspects at this time, but police say an investigation is ongoing.