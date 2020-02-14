CALGARY -- Two men suffering from gunshot wounds have been transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre following an early morning shooting.

Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the gunshot victims were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in the city's northeast at around 3:30 a.m.

The extent of their injuries prompted the decision to relocate them to the Foothills Medical Centre. At the time of transport, both patients were considered to be in critical, life-threatening condition.

Officers have cordoned off a small section of a parking lot at the Peter Lougheed Centre. Within the taped off area is a black Jaguar with a bullet hole in the rear passenger window.

Police have not disclosed if the Jaguar is connected to the shooting investigation.

The location where the shooting took place has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the CPS at (403) 266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477