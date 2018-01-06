People eager to find some deals at one of the last Sears stores in Calgary were scouring the shelves at North Hill Centre on Saturday.

Staff say that it's the final four days before the store closes its doors and people say there are still some good deals to be had.

One man says he believed the demise of Sears came from stiff competition in the market.

"They would have items on sale and other places would have it at the same price but not on sale so I think people just caught on. It just went on and on."

Sears Canada went into court protection in June 2017 and began liquidating its stores the following October after it failed to find a buyer.

The company was dogged by poor publicity for the remainder of the year because of the treatment of its employees and an investigation into liquidators jacking up the prices at the retail giant.

The demise of Sears was named the Canadan Press' top business story of the year.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)