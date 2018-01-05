The owner of Bragg Creek Foods, the lone grocery store in the hamlet west of Calgary, says sales have been plummeting as residents of the community continue to head into the city for their shopping.

Lori Gildemeister says she may close her store for good as sales are down and the slide is the result of locals travelling to Calgary to shop at big box stores.

“Two years ago we were doing just fine,” explained Gildemeister. “We had full support. We had the right amount of dollars coming in. We’ve dropped almost $3,000 in the last two years a day.”

Gildemeister has owned the store for 15 years and admits she can’t compete with the prices offered at large chains.

“I can’t blame them. I’m just saying if you don’t use me, you’re gonna lose me.”

Marie-Claude Hodson, a Bragg Creek resident, understands the draw of lower prices especially during tough times but she says losing Bragg Creek Foods would create a void within the hamlet.

“Without this place it would be hard to go for a few groceries that we forgot or that we need,” said Hodson. “It’s nice to be able to just come locally and shop locally.”

“Personally, I would rather pay a little bit more and help locally as much as I can.”

To date, the shopkeeper has trimmed her staff, renegotiated her rent and cut expenses but she estimates she’ll have to shutter the store in the next two to three months if she doesn’t receive increased support from the community.

