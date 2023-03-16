Shortage of volunteer coaches, increased cost of living impacts Lethbridge sport organizations

LETHBRIDGE -

The rise in the cost of living is impacting almost everything Canadians do, and that includes recreational activities.

Sport organizations in Lethbridge are seeing a slight increase in costs, but more impactful is the need for volunteer coaches.

"It's always a struggle to find coaches," said Sean Heap, technical director at the Lethbridge Soccer Association.

"Every year, we send out an email asking for volunteers and, to be fair to our membership, we do usually get good numbers coming out. It may take some cajoling at times."

One of those volunteer coaches is fifth-year University of Lethbridge student and Pronghorn basketball player Jessica Zarowny.

On top of being a full-time student and athlete, she spends her downtime coaching the Junior Pronghorn program.

"Growing up, I've realized the impact that my coaches have had on me as a player and getting me to six years at the University of Lethbridge," Zarowny said.

"So, I think just being able to give back and create those relationships that people created with me that made me so competent in my sport."

But volunteers like Zarowny are hard to come by for minor sport organizations.

The Lethbridge Soccer Association is currently in need of about 100 volunteer coaches, with just over a month to go until the start of the outdoor season.

"With the cost of living, people may be working a few more hours here and there or maybe got a side job or a side hustle and trying to get volunteers to come out is difficult," Heap said.

"But, as an association, we've done our best to try and make things as easy as possible for those volunteers."

Heap says the association prefers to have one coach per 12 athletes.

"We're trying to get a lot of younger people into coaching right now," Heap added.

"Coaching is so good for life skills, leadership, confidence and understanding – maybe going from Plan A to Plan B to Plan Z."

It's not just the demand for coaches on the rise – so is the cost to play sports.

"We usually get phone calls from families asking around the sport subsidizes to help children and youth first get involved in sport," said Susan Eymann, executive director of the Lethbridge Sport Council.

Eymann says programs like KidSport, Jumpstart and the City of Lethbridge fee assistance program are helping reduce those initial fees.

"There are a lot of local sport organizations that are working hard to host tournaments in the city to help limit those travel costs," Eymann added.

She says the sport council is working with the Calgary Flames Sports Bank to bring a used equipment distribution centre to Lethbridge.

"Starting this spring, we are going to be working with sport organizations and the community to offer free introduction to sport activities for families, for everyone," Eymann said.

"Hopefully, that will limit the rising cost of living and leisure activities."

However, the increase in the cost of living isn't having much of an impact on registration fees.

"We have really good numbers for our outdoor registration this year," Heap said.

"Our indoor season was a big success and that's carried to our outdoor season. We try to keep our costs down as much as we can."

Lethbridge Little League told CTV that registration fees for the upcoming baseball season have only risen by $10 to $15 per player.

The league says registration numbers are also on par with previous years.

Zarowny is encouraging anyone with free time to consider volunteering to coach youth.

"You just have to find enjoyment in it," Zarowny said.

"Loving the sport (you volunteer for) definitely helps. It makes it a lot easier. It's not like a chore (you're) volunteering to do – it's something you want to be at."