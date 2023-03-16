Shortage of volunteer coaches, increased cost of living impacts Lethbridge sport organizations

Sport organizations in Lethbridge are seeing a slight increase in costs, but more impactful is the need for volunteer coaches. Sport organizations in Lethbridge are seeing a slight increase in costs, but more impactful is the need for volunteer coaches.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina