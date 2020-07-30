CALGARY -- Police are searching for a suspect after someone fired a round into the ceiling of a Calgary pub during a robbery early Wednesday.

A man went into Nixx Pub in the 2400 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. about 2 a.m. and fired a shot while ordering about 25 people inside to get on the floor.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, running west on 25th Avenue N.E. and police believe he may have injured himself during the escape.

Thus suspect is described as being 5-9 to 6-0 tall with a muscular build and dark skin.

He was wearing:

A black and white bandana across his face;

A grey hoodie with orange and red ‘GIANTS’ lettering;

Black sweatpants, gloves and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.