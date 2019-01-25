Two men and a woman face charges in connection to vehicle and property thefts and RCMP officials have expressed their gratitude to the rural residents who assisted in apprehending the suspects.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, January 17, the driver of a truck failed to stop for members of the Brooks RCMP detachment. The suspect vehicle was observed a short time later near Pollockville and Hanna RCMP began to receive complaints of fuel thefts from rural properties in the area.

According to police, the truck was determined to be stolen and was involved in the theft of a second truck from a garage on a farm near the community of Scapa.

An undisclosed number of citizens who live nearby tracked the two stolen trucks to another rural location where one of the trucks had become stuck in the snow and the other truck was attempting to free it. One of the residents fired two shots into the air to prevent an altercation with the suspects.

RCMP members responded to the property and arrested the three suspects. The two stolen trucks were located at the scene and additional items, believed to be unlawfully gained, were seized.

As a result of the investigation, three people face charges:

36-year-old Jesse James Den Hollander of Sherwood Park, Alberta

30-year-old Jimmy Delane Morsette of Red Deer, Alberta

19-year-old Angela Lewis of Ponoka, Alberta

The charges against the accused include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Theft under $5,000Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

The two men are also accused of breaching court imposed conditions

All three of the suspects remain in custody. Morisette and Lewis are scheduled to make their respective court appearances in February, while Den Hollander is slated to appear in Hanna Provincial Court on April 23.

RCMP officials have thanked the residents for their assistance that resulted in the arrests but discourages citizens from approaching or pursuing suspected criminals and putting themselves at risk.