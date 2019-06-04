Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating after shots were fired at a northeast home Tuesday afternoon.

CPS officials confirm gunshots were reported in the 200 block of Coral Keys Place N.E. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers determined shots had struck a home. Two bullet holes were visible in the front window of the residence.

The lone occupant of the home was injured during the incident but police have not confirmed the extent of his injuries.

According to EMS officials, an adult male was assessed by a paramedic crew at the scene but he was not transported to hospital.

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle, believed to be a silver coloured sedan, in connection with the shooting. A preliminary report suggests there was a lone occupant in the car and that the shooting was targeted.

The cul-de-sac was cordoned off with police tape and officers canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses.

