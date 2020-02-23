CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a fight in a downtown parking lot early Sunday led to shots being fired.

Police received several calls for a fight in a parking lot near a Circle K store at Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. around 4 a.m. when shots rang out.

Insp. Sarah Roe says callers reported between five and 10 people fighting at the time and everyone had fled when officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Roe said police recovered shell casings from the scene and investigators will be performing a more fullsome search during daylight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.