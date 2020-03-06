CALGARY -- Shots were fired Friday night in southwest Calgary, but police say no one was hit.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the 5700 block of 2nd Street S.W., when a witness heard shots fired.

It occured right around the same time a man was being stabbed near the Chinook Mall LRT station.

According to a duty officer, a concrete median was hit but nothing else that they were aware of. No one has showed up at a hospital hurt.

There are no suspects, and no one in custody.