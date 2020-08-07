CALGARY -- At least one person has been taken to hospital after they were shot early Friday morning in Calgary.

Calgary police say they were called to the scene, in the 6200 block of 18A Street S.E. at about 4:17 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say they spoke with a number of people at the scene but so far no arrests have been made.

Officers were also called to another shooting in northwest Calgary a few hours later.

There are few details of that incident, but it appears that no one was hurt.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing. It's not yet known if they are linked.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.