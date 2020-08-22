CALGARY -- Police are investigating after shots were fired near a popular downtown bar early Saturday morning.

The police received a call just before one in the morning, from witnesses who said they heard gun shots at the parkade across the street from The National on 10th Avenue S.W.

Police say a few vehicles drove off and there were no further shots fired.

No one was hurt.

Police have not made any arrests nor are there any suspects.