Advertisement
Shots fired near local downtown bar early Saturday
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 4:15PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 5:14PM MDT
Shots were fired early Saturday morning inside this parkade on 10th Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary. No one was injured.
CALGARY -- Police are investigating after shots were fired near a popular downtown bar early Saturday morning.
The police received a call just before one in the morning, from witnesses who said they heard gun shots at the parkade across the street from The National on 10th Avenue S.W.
Police say a few vehicles drove off and there were no further shots fired.
No one was hurt.
Police have not made any arrests nor are there any suspects.