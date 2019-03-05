

CTV Calgary Staff





An opinion piece in a Calgary newspaper is encouraging Albertans to stop spending their travel dollars in B.C. because the province doesn’t appreciate them.

The piece by agricultural advisor Will Verboven appeared in the Calgary Herald on the weekend and argued B.C.'s beautiful scenery isn't worth the 'anti-Alberta attitudes' residents face while vacationing in the province.

According to the article, the conflict centres on differences of opinion regarding Alberta's oil industry and recommends people book a trip to Newfoundland and Labrador instead.

CTV Calgary spoke to people in downtown Calgary about boycotting travel to B.C. and most were against a self-imposed travel ban.

“I like fresh fruit and peaches, so I like to go there in the summer,” said one man.

“Oh good luck with that. Have you been to Kelowna? Vancouver Island? It is pretty awesome,” said another man.

CTV Vancouver covered the story as well and said people they talked to were surprisingly supportive of Alberta.

“At this point, we need oil, bottom line,” said one lady in Vancouver.

“We want the pipeline. We know we need it now,” said another woman.

2016 stats from Destination B.C. show Alberta residents accounted for $1.39 billion of the roughly $11 billion in overnight tourism dollars.

That's behind U.S. visitors, who spent $2.1 billion, and tourists from Asia, who spent $1.5 billion.

The biggest chunk of overnight visitors came from within the province, with British Columbians contributing $3.2 billion.