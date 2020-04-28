CALGARY -- While you aren't able to watch your favourite hockey team play because of the coronavirus, you can still support them while keeping yourself and your loved ones protected against infection.

Starting Tuesday, the National Hockey League will be selling cloth face coverings on its online shop, with the proceeds going to support Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

Manufactured by Forever Collectibles (FOCO), the cloth masks are intended for personal use and are not intended for medical use. They come in three different styles representing each franchise, including the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and all other Canadian teams.

(Supplied/NHL.com)

They are not a replacement for medical-grade personal protective equipment, the NHL says in a release, and are intended to help fans follow guidelines set out by heath authorities.

"The health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada, the United States and around the world, is our number one priority," said Kim Davis, NHL executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, in a release.

The masks are available in three-packs featuring all of the designs for $24.99 US.

The NHL says wearing face coverings is just one way to limit community transmission of COVID-19. Other measures, listed on both the Centre for Disease Control's and Health Canada's websites, include washing your hands often, socially distancing yourself from others and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.