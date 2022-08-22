Showers, cooler temperatures in Calgary this week

After a few bouts of rain yesterday, our forecast for the day will make use of it. We started early, with a layer of fog. Showers – and weak thundershowers – follow. The few periods of rain and the layers of smoke we had over the weekend shunted our temperature back to something near seasonal today, with tomorrow dropping us below-seasonal for the first time since the beginning of the month.

That chance for thundershowers I mentioned previously is slim, but if it happens, it will be rather late in the day after we collect a good dose of sun. Tuesday will be rainy throughout much of the morning and afternoon, with another risk of storms. The cold pool of air associated with the rain will have a lasting effect, generating temperatures in the low 20s for a few days, with a few more chances for showers along the way.

So, after an exceptionally warm and dry start to the month, the back week is looking cool and rainy! It works. Rainfall total for the next three days average out to 20 millimetres.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Mostly sunny, late shower risk

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: cloudy, risk of showers, thundershowers, low 16 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, showers, risk of p.m. thundershowers

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: showers, risk of thundershowers, low 13 C

Wednesday

Morning rain, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, p.m. showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Mary near Millarville tried to catch fog but she 'mist'! Here's the photo of the day.

Viewer Mary's photo of fog near Millarville, Alta.

