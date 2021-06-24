Advertisement
Showers end Thursday afternoon, sun and cloud this weekend in southern Alberta
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 9:43AM MDT
CALGARY -- It will be a cool Thursday across southern Alberta as daytime temperatures fall short of seasonal.
The thunderstorm risk ends in the afternoon as rain tapers off and clouds begin to clear. Warmer weather on Friday sets the scene for a prolonged period of heat starting this weekend. Expect heat warnings to pop up across the province heading into the weekend.
Temperatures soar to the mid-30s C by early next week and stay there through the middle of the week. Overnight lows in the upper teens also offer little relief from the heat.
Here’s the five day:
Thursday
- Showers, risk of thunderstorm, becoming partly cloudy afternoon
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C
Friday
- Morning cloud, afternoon sun
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 17 C
Saturday
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Overnight: Clear, 15 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Overnight: Clear, 17 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 34 C
- Overnight: Clear, 18 C