CALGARY -- It will be a cool Thursday across southern Alberta as daytime temperatures fall short of seasonal.

The thunderstorm risk ends in the afternoon as rain tapers off and clouds begin to clear. Warmer weather on Friday sets the scene for a prolonged period of heat starting this weekend. Expect heat warnings to pop up across the province heading into the weekend.

Temperatures soar to the mid-30s C by early next week and stay there through the middle of the week. Overnight lows in the upper teens also offer little relief from the heat.

Here’s the five day:

Thursday

Showers, risk of thunderstorm, becoming partly cloudy afternoon

Daytime high: 19 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C

Friday

Morning cloud, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 17 C

Saturday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Overnight: Clear, 15 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Clear, 17 C

Monday