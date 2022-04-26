Showers in Calgary Tuesday afternoon and evening

The next system arrives today for Calgary – but it's now a touch further north than yesterday's approach had it.

As this low spins off the foothills closer to central Alberta, it will take the lead with a snow, or rain-snow mix, in the mountain parks. This afternoon, the door will now open for isolated thundershowers, as this band of rain could become temporarily intense in a few areas. The entire centre will shift northeastward, limiting its effects in southern Alberta.

The Peace Region will once again face the heavier line of showers.

The Calgary translation: a touch more sun in the earlier daylight hours along with a lessened rainfall total. These pesky systems moving further north are a limiting factor and, as such, Calgarians should expect less than five millimetres of rain, much of which will fall past sunset. There is a slight risk of instability triggering a weak, brief thundershower.

Here's the mapping for our per cent of average precipitation, now that we're a couple of weeks into the growing season:

You can dig up more maps here, if they pique your interest. This dry spell hasn't translated to much of a change in our fire bans yet, but that's also something to watch for as campgrounds start to fill.

The remainder of the week stays quite dry, with another shot at showers Friday. The obligatory "lots can change" goes here, but it’s looking like they will be weak, as well – though if you tuned in to CTV News yesterday evening, you’ll likely be happy to see the rain-snow mix in our Friday forecast has dropped off.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Building cloud, p.m. showers, slight risk of a thundershower

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 4 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: cloudy, low 1 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, a.m. showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: early evening scattered showers, clearing, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low 3 C

Today's pic of the day is called "Rabbit Highway" – Glen sent this to us. Those are alllll rabbit tracks.

Viewer Glen's photo of 'rabbit highway'

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.