CALGARY -- As with yesterday, that troughing motion aloft is going to swing in toward us. Today, we'll experience a period of marginal instability, which could result in not only spotty showers, but also periods of isolated storms; they'd be short-lived, a little loud, and pass quickly. Can we start calling them "toddler tantrums?"

Areas west of the city could see some light flurries, which may equate to a full centimetre in areas. Melting temperatures will make short work of it.

The rest of the week is going to ride a wave of west wind aloft. Surface conditions enter a "pressure neutral" zone, largely dominated by weak high pressure areas that won't do much to inhibit showers.

I'll say again and always – isolated showers (even thundershowers) aren't enough. Here, making its triumphant return, the fire ban outlook:

Alberta Fire Bans, May 11

Wildfires west of Tomahawk, Alta. have prompted an air quality advisory for the neighbouring community of Spruce Grove. The latest updates have it under control.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

  • Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening shower/storm potential
  • Daytime high: 13 C
  • Evening: storm risk, low 3 C

Wednesday:

  • A mix of sun and cloud
  • Daytime high: 17 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday:

  • Partly cloudy, evening shower potential
  • Daytime high: 18 C
  • Evening: another chance of showers, low 8 C

Friday:

  • Mainly sunny, afternoon and evening shower potential
  • Daytime high: 20 C
  • Evening: another chance of showers, low 7 C

Saturday:

  • Mainly sunny
  • Daytime high: 21 C
  • Evening: another chance of showers, low 6 C

Two photos today:

Katherine caught a cool, misty sunrise after yesterday's fog:

And Ryan brings in this excellent nature shot, taken at Weaselhead Flats

