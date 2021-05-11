CALGARY -- As with yesterday, that troughing motion aloft is going to swing in toward us. Today, we'll experience a period of marginal instability, which could result in not only spotty showers, but also periods of isolated storms; they'd be short-lived, a little loud, and pass quickly. Can we start calling them "toddler tantrums?"

Areas west of the city could see some light flurries, which may equate to a full centimetre in areas. Melting temperatures will make short work of it.

The rest of the week is going to ride a wave of west wind aloft. Surface conditions enter a "pressure neutral" zone, largely dominated by weak high pressure areas that won't do much to inhibit showers.

I'll say again and always – isolated showers (even thundershowers) aren't enough. Here, making its triumphant return, the fire ban outlook:

Wildfires west of Tomahawk, Alta. have prompted an air quality advisory for the neighbouring community of Spruce Grove. The latest updates have it under control.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening shower/storm potential

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: storm risk, low 3 C

Wednesday:

A mix of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, evening shower potential

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon and evening shower potential

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 7 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 6 C

Two photos today:

Katherine caught a cool, misty sunrise after yesterday's fog:

And Ryan brings in this excellent nature shot, taken at Weaselhead Flats

