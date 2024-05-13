Showers, thunderstorms and smoke to kick off the week

The weather at the start of this week will prove to be interesting.

Smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Alberta over the weekend prompted widespread air quality advisories – and these remain in northern Alberta and near the capital region.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary on Monday morning was a 4 or moderate risk. Communities like Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie were expecting the AQHI to reach a 10+ (very high risk) Monday. Both have wildfires nearby that intensified over the weekend.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, there were 44 active wildfires in Alberta with two rated as out of control – one near Grande Prairie, which has multiple agencies responding and the other near Fort McMurray.

Winds in Calgary are expected to come from the NNW throughout the day Wednesday, and the western component should hold the AQHI around a 4.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in central and southern Alberta Monday starting in the early afternoon. The daytime high is expected to sit slightly warmer than average for Monday, but there is the potential for lift off of the foothills which could produce some isolated – and at times – severe thunderstorms, especially in southeastern Alberta.

As of 8 a.m. there were no weather watches or warnings issued associated with such a scenario – but that could change throughout the day.

Air quality advisories issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada due to wildfire smoke on May 13, 2024.

Daytime highs will sit around 20 C from Tuesday until Friday when another pattern shift will bring rain into southern Alberta.