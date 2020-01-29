CALGARY -- Drivers using Stoney Trail will soon get real-time updates on travel times, construction and traffic incidents thanks to signboards and cameras being installed in the coming months.

A total of 22 signboards and traffic cameras are being installed along the completed portions of the roadway as part of a joint effort by Alberta Transportation and the City of Calgary.

The project will see 11 signboards installed — which will relay information like travel time, and construction and safety updates to drivers — along with 11 traffic cameras, which will be used to monitor any incidents from the city's Traffic Management Centre to help improve safety.

The signboards will be similar to ones already installed along Deerfoot Ttrail.

"The Government of Alberta supports using technology to improve everyday travel times for Albertans. Dynamic messaging signs give drivers real-time information to improve their commute and have saved Calgarians time on Deerfoot Trail since 2007," said Transportation Minister Ric McIver in a statement.

"Installing new signs on Stoney Trail will help Calgarians get to work and back home to their families quicker and easier."

This work is being funded by Alberta Transportation. Construction has already started and is expected to complete by December.