CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public for assisting the effort to find a 21-year-old woman who had been missing for days.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Delanie Oakley had been located and that the public had provided a "significant amount of tips to investigators."

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they continue to search for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for days.

According to police, Delanie Oakley was reported missing on Feb. 20 after she failed to return home.

She was last seen on Feb. 18 at the Crowfoot LRT station in northwest Calgary.

Oakley is described as:

Approximately 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;

Weighing roughly 54 kg (120 lbs);

And having light brown hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, blue jeans, black mukluks-style shoes, a black headband and big hoop earrings.