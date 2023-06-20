'Significant cockroach infestation' results in order for Beltline eatery to close

Abyssinia Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant on 12th Avenue S.W. was ordered to close last week. Abyssinia Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant on 12th Avenue S.W. was ordered to close last week.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?

A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina