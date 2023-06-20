'Significant cockroach infestation' results in order for Beltline eatery to close

A restaurant in Calgary's Beltline has been shut down due to a "significant cockroach infestation."

Abyssinia Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant on 12th Avenue S.W. was ordered to close last week.

An Alberta Health Services report shows an inspector found cockroaches in the establishment's kitchen and walls.

The notice of closure says an "abundance" of the insect was found in all stages of life.

The owner of the restaurant will have to bring in pest control to eliminate the cockroaches and clean the facility before being allowed to re-open.