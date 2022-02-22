Significant delays at YYC Calgary International Airport due to systems outage

The Calgary Airport Authority says a systems outage has caused the Calgary International Airport website to crash and is causing flight and baggage delays.

The cause of the outage has not been released and the airport authority has not provided an estimated time for the resumption of all services.

Due to the current system outage, our website is also down. Check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information. Thank you for your patience. — YYC (@FlyYYC) February 22, 2022

NOTICE: Due to a current systems outage, flights, baggage and other operations may be delayed. Please keep an eye on Twitter for updates. — YYC (@FlyYYC) February 22, 2022

Some passengers have reported pre-security delays in excess of an hour.

If you're travelling from the Calgary Airport today, be prepared to do alot of standing. Nothing is moving, security is closed due to electrical and IT issues. Lined up from the security entrance and wrapping around to the end of departures. 1/2 #yycairport, #Calgary pic.twitter.com/QgYcriimAo — Chris Hedstrom (@ChrisHedstrom_) February 22, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.