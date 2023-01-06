'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home

One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a truck crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.

The collision happened in the area of 20A Street S.E. and 76th Avenue S.E. at about 1:30 a.m.

Police say the Ford F350 was believed to be travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on 76 Avenue, but hit the home after the driver failed to negotiate a corner.

"When I first arrived, I was quite surprised at seeing just how far in the house this truck is, it actually has made entry into the basement level as well," said Sgt. Brad Norman of the Calgary Police Service.

"The rear end of the truck is in the air … the nose of it is in the basement, so it is quite a significant impact."

Norman says the driver was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but the six people living in the housing complex were not hurt.

"Inside the residence, on the second level, there were four adults with two infants. They're fine. They've been relocated to a safe area," he said.

"They've only been in this house for two weeks. The other side is not occupied."

Calgary police investigate a collision in Ogden on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that saw a vehicle smash into a house. The truck involved has a B.C. licence plate and police say the driver was not the registered owner.

"Right now, alcohol is under investigation. We're at the preliminary stages of that to see exactly if alcohol was a factor," said Norman.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) ensured gas to the complex was turned off.

"When we pull the vehicle out, we will have CFD come back to the scene with their structural engineers and probably their heavy rescue. They'll be able to shore it up and make sure that it's safe," Norman said.

"The people who own this dwelling won't be able to go back into it for some time."

Police have closed 76 Avenue S.E. in both directions between 20th Street and 21st Street S.E. while they investigate.

ROAD CLOSURE: 76 Avenue S.E. is expected to be closed for the next five hours in both directions between 20 Street S.E. and 21 Street S.E., due to a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GLNBHkueFT — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 6, 2023

With files from Austin Lee