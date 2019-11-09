CALGARY – Residents in the City of Calgary enjoyed double-digit temperatures on Friday thanks to a chinook, but the weather has turned again as 10 to 20 cm is expected to fall over the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Saturday morning, due to a cold front moving into southern Alberta.

There hasn't been any snowfall reported in the city so far, but the agency says it's expected to begin in the evening and intensify through the overnight hours.

Officials say many areas are expected to see 10 cm of snow, but some areas could see upwards of 20 cm.

It's also expected to get much colder through the day as the front moves in.

Environment Canada advises Albertans to be prepared to adjust to changing driving conditions as the snow starts to fall.

The warnings do include a number of other regions in the province, including Edmonton, Lethbridge, Banff, Canmore and a number of other regions.

