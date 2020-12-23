Advertisement
Significant spike in face mask and public health violation tickets issued in Calgary in past week
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has seen a recent increase in the number of face covering violation tickets, as well as public health violation tickets, issued since council extended its temporary bylaw.
According to city officials, nearly a third of the 61 tickets issued for failure to wear a face covering in Calgary have been issued since Dec. 17. The city began issuing face mask violation tickets in August when the temporary COVID-19 face covering bylaws went into effect.
A total of 47 Public Health Act violation tickets have been issued in Calgary since a state of local emergency was declared on Nov. 24, 33 of which have been issued since Dec. 17.
The City of Calgary has issued a lone ticket for failure to display prescribed signage in an entryway of a public indoor space.