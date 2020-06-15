CALGARY -- A long-time advocate for the rights of Indigenous Albertans has died at the age of 81.

Officials confirm Roy Little Chief, a Blackfoot elder and former Chief of the Siksika First Nation, passed away June 11 at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary after his health deteriorated over recent months.

Prior to his tenure as Chief in the 1980s, Little Chief fought for Indigenous rights in his opposition of the federal government's 'White Paper' — a call for the elimination of separate legal status for First Nations people — in the early 1970s and was a proponent for the inclusion of Aboriginal rights in the repatriation of the Canadian Constitution.

Little Chief was a member of Calgary's Urban Aboriginal Affairs Committee when it was formed in 1979 where he served alongside Ralph Klein and was vocal in his criticism of systemic racism within the Calgary Police Service and RCMP.

In recognition of his efforts to promote and improve the status of First Nations communities, Little Chief was awarded the Queens Golden Jubilee Medial in 2002.

A memorial service for Little Chief will take place at the Gordon Yellow Fly Memorial Arbour on the Siksika First Nation on Thursday afternoon .