Silent walk reflects on war in Gaza to start at Hillhurst Church early Saturday evening
Hillhurst United Church hosted a vigil and silent walk along the Bow River early Saturday evening, allowing participants to reflect on the human cost of the war in Gaza.
Organizers were expecting around 300 people to show up for the event.
It was organized by Justice for Palestinians Calgary, Hillhurst United Church and Independent Jewish Voices – Calgary Chapter (IJV).
According to a media release, the event was meant to "create space for reflection and mourning of the 20,000 lives that have been lost in the last 11 weeks."
“It's totally unacceptable that this amount of carnage and loss of life has been allowed to go on for as long as it has. It needs to be brought to an end,” said Justice for Palestinians organizer, Wesam Cooley. “Every one of those lives is precious.”
“We’re mourning tens of thousands of Gazans who have lost their lives in the last three months,” said Beau Shaw , the co-chair of the Independent Jewish Voices Calgary chapter. “Our faith calls us to repair the world through our action, seek justice, and to cherish life.”
The event was open to all members of the public.
"We come from different perspectives but we can all stand for humanity itself," said Laura Holck, social justice coordinator at Hillhurst United Church. "We can certainly unite over a call for cease fire and people who are displaced and suffering."
The event began at 5 p.m, starting at Hillhurst United Church.
"We’re bringing together those who are concerned for peace and those who feel they want to speak up and out for peace to have a safe place or be together," said lead minister for Hillhurst United Church John Pentland.
Its silent walk had people take on a route across the Peace Bridge, before returning on the 10th Street Bridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Police pause search again for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Quebec provincial police are again pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City after today's efforts failed to locate her.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president's removal by court
FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January.
Someone anonymously donated a pair of rare Air Jordans to a homeless shelter. The shoes turned out to be worth thousands
A mystery donation of rare Air Jordans left at an Oregon homeless shelter earlier this year led to more than $50,000 in auction proceeds returning to the organization.
Edmonton
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
'We were a little bit starstruck:' Prominent chef mentors newcomers at Ukraine's Kitchen
A well-known Edmonton chef is helping newcomers navigate their new lives as part of the local culinary landscape.
Vancouver
-
Giant waterfront 'VANCOUVER' sign draws crowds, and calls to make it permanent
Perfectly placed on the waterfront between Canada Place and the new Vancouver Convention Centre, a light-up sign spelling out VANCOUVER in giant red letters has become this holiday season’s must-have Instagram photo.
-
City of Vancouver truck falls through wooden bridge
No one was injured, save for a wooden pedestrian bridge, during an “unfortunate incident” early Sunday morning, the City of Vancouver said.
-
BC ferries cancels northern sailings until after Christmas due to mechanical issue and wind
BC Ferries has cancelled sailings to and from Prince Rupert until after Christmas due to a mechanical issue and forecasted “hurricane-force winds.”
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Vancouver Island
-
Baby boom of 59 pups helps endangered Vancouver Island marmot toward recovery
A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot's long-distance quest for love may help explain how the endangered animals are bouncing back from near extinction.
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Washington felt on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents may have felt a small shake Sunday morning when an earthquake rumbled across the border.
-
BC ferries cancels northern sailings until after Christmas due to mechanical issue and wind
BC Ferries has cancelled sailings to and from Prince Rupert until after Christmas due to a mechanical issue and forecasted “hurricane-force winds.”
Toronto
-
Brampton man, 20, wanted for intimate partner violence incident
Investigators are looking for a 20-year-old Brampton man in connection with an alleged incident of intimate partner violence.
-
Three people taken to hospital after vehicle collides with TTC bus in Scarborough
Three people were transported to hospital after a TTC bus collided with another vehicle in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.
-
Police fired shots after responding to Vaughan home invasion: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer responding to a home invasion in Vaughan overnight fired his weapon multiple times.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone
The search resumed at dawn on Sunday for a 4-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec on Friday.
-
Missing dog found 20 kilometres away in Montreal's east end
A Montreal woman is calling it her personal Christmas miracle after her 10-year-old dog Max returned after two weeks on the lam. It ran away in St. Michel and was found 20 kilometres away in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica fire deemed electrical, not arson: police
Christmas masses at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal will be able to take place as planned starting on Sunday evening after it was found that the fire caused more fear than harm to the historic structure.
Ottawa
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa over Christmas and New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Saskatoon
-
'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve
With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.
-
‘The best day to get the shopping done’: Last-minute shoppers hit malls on Christmas Eve
Holiday shoppers decked the malls and markets Sunday to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones, with some making an hours-long trip to secure the goods.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest man in ‘suspicious death’ on Pimicikamak Cree Nation
Mounties in Cross Lake have arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Regina
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
-
Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central
Regina's police service is asking for the public's help after a man was shot in the city's North Central neighbourhood early this morning.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.