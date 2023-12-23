CALGARY
Calgary

    • Silent walk reflects on war in Gaza to start at Hillhurst Church early Saturday evening

    Hillhurst United Church hosted a vigil and silent walk along the Bow River early Saturday evening, allowing participants to reflect on the human cost of the war in Gaza.

    Organizers were expecting around 300 people to show up for the event.

    It was organized by Justice for Palestinians Calgary, Hillhurst United Church and Independent Jewish Voices – Calgary Chapter (IJV).

    According to a media release, the event was meant to "create space for reflection and mourning of the 20,000 lives that have been lost in the last 11 weeks."

    “It's totally unacceptable that this amount of carnage and loss of life has been allowed to go on for as long as it has. It needs to be brought to an end,” said Justice for Palestinians organizer, Wesam Cooley. “Every one of those lives is precious.” 

    “We’re mourning tens of thousands of Gazans who have lost their lives in the last three months,” said Beau Shaw , the co-chair of the Independent Jewish Voices Calgary chapter. “Our faith calls us to repair the world through our action, seek justice, and to cherish life.”

    The event was open to all members of the public.

    "We come from different perspectives but we can all stand for humanity itself," said Laura Holck, social justice coordinator at Hillhurst United Church. "We can certainly unite over a call for cease fire and people who are displaced and suffering."

    The event began at 5 p.m, starting at Hillhurst United Church.

    "We’re bringing together those who are concerned for peace and those who feel they want to speak up and out for peace to have a safe place or be together," said lead minister for Hillhurst United Church John Pentland.

    Its silent walk had people take on a route across the Peace Bridge, before returning on the 10th Street Bridge.

