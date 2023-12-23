Silent walk to reflect on war in Gaza to start at Hillhurst Church early Saturday evening

Hillhurst United Church is hosting a vigil and silent walk along the Bow River early Saturday evening to allow participants to reflect on the human cost of the war in Gaza.

The event, which is being organized by Justice for Palestinians Calgary, Hillhurst United Church and Independent Jewish Voices – Calgary Chapter (IJV), hopes to “create space for reflection and mourning of the 20,000 lives that have been lost in the last 11 weeks,” according to a media release.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, starting at Hillhurst United Church, which is located at 1227 Kensington Close NW.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.