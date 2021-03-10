CALGARY -- Lyle Helland is a master club fitter who has been running Simply Golf for the last 27 years. For the last five years, Helland was stationed out of the National Golf Academy but then in December, that golf dome collapsed in a snowstorm.

That was a tough day.

"It was shocking no doubt about it," Helland said. "Linda (Lyle's wife) and I were very sad for them and ourselves not being able to do the fittings - it was just, well it stunk."

GARAGE NOW GOLF CLUB FITTING SHOP

Helland had already moved his business out of The National Golf Academy In March because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. That's when he knew he was going to have to get creative. Orders were backing up, so Lyle decided to turn his garage into his golf fitting shop.

Turns out working out of the garage has its benefits.

"You know the overhead is nice. I'm an early riser so I can come out here and do the quiet things like gripping and turning the ferrule on clubs. I can get that all done right here and it's just great."

GARAGE WORKING OUT JUST FINE

On this day, Dustin Risdon, one of the city's top golf professionals was in for a visit with Helland.

He's glad Helland was able to find a solution to keep fitting.

"It's awesome," Risdon said. "It's obviously good for him as well. He can just roll out of bed and come out here and get to work. It's just as good as it would be at a shop or anything like that right here in the garage."

FITTING CUSTOMERS TO PLAY BETTER GOLF

It's going so well for Helland that he's thinking he may just work permanently out of the garage. He loves what he does and said making customers play better is what it's all about.

"First of all I have a passion for the club-making side and it's always good to hear from a customer that he's experienced a huge difference when he's re-shafted his irons or his driver and woods and hybrids and that. And they call you back and say thank you and that's the coolest thing."

If you'd like to book a fitting with Lyle go to his website simplygolfcanada.com.