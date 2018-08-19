Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside a home in the southwest community of Bridlewood late Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene, on Bridlemeadows Common S.W., at about 11:00 p.m. and were met with a considerable amount of smoke and flame coming from one home.

Crews immediately began an attack on the main body of the fire as well as preventative measures to keep neighbouring homes from catching fire.

An aerial truck was also brought in to help extinguish the fire in the home.

All the residents of the source home as well as the homes on either side escaped the fire before crews arrived and everyone is safe and accounted for.

The three people who live at the home affected have not been able to return and will require alternate arrangements for housing.

Fire crews remain at the scene to monitor the wreckage for hot spots.

There is no estimate on the cost of damage at this time.