CALGARY
Calgary

    • Single-use items bylaw back before council amid repeal hearing

    Calgary city council is turning its attention toward a single-use item bylaw, which could be repealed.
    The public hearing required to officially repeal the city’s single-use items bylaw is being held Tuesday.

    City council voted to start the repeal process exactly two weeks after the controversial bylaw was first implemented amid significant public and political pushback.

    The new rules were introduced Jan. 16, setting a 15-cent fee for paper bags, a $1 fee for reusable bags and requiring businesses and restaurants to only provide single-use accessories such as napkins, cutlery and condiments when requested.

    The bylaw applies to all dine-in, drive-thru and delivery orders.

    After large public outcry, council voted 10-5 to hold a public hearing to consider repealing it.

    Due to legislative requirements, the bylaw could not be repealed until 60 days after an advertisement period to allow the public to submit feedback.

    The public hearing will start at 9:30 a.m.

