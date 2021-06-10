Advertisement
Situation at Medicine Hat courthouse cleared, police say
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 11:59AM MDT
Police and emergency crews were called to search the Medicine Hat provincial court building in response to a threat. (File)
CALGARY -- Members of the Medicine Hat Police Service, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to an incident at that city's courthouse connected to "a direct threat."
Officials say crews responded to the building, located at 460 First Street S.E., Thursday morning.
There are no details about the threat that was made other than it was received through a telephone call.
Residents were told to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials said the situation had been resolved.