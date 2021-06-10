CALGARY -- Members of the Medicine Hat Police Service, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to an incident at that city's courthouse connected to "a direct threat."

Officials say crews responded to the building, located at 460 First Street S.E., Thursday morning.

There are no details about the threat that was made other than it was received through a telephone call.

Residents were told to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials said the situation had been resolved.