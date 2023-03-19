Six-game winning streak comes to an end for Wranglers in shootout loss to Tucson

The Wranglers' six-game winning streak ended Saturday in a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Roadrunners in a game played in Tucson, AZ.

Adam Klapka and Matthew Phillips, with less than 30 seconds left in the third, scored for the Wranglers.

Oscar Dansk stopped 22 shots while in goal for Calgary.

Hudson Elynuik and Colin Theisen scored in regulation for Tucson, and Nathan Smith scored the shootout winner for the Roadrunners.

WOLF DOMINATES

Friday night, the Wranglers came out on top, blanking the Roadrunners 5-0.

Clark Bishop, Nick DeSimone, Alex Gallant, Emilio Pettersen and Adam Klapka scored for the Wranglers.

Dustin Wolf stopped 30 shots, picking up his 36th win of the season. It was his sixth shutout.

Next up for the Wranglers: the San Diego Gulls visit the Saddledome on March 24.