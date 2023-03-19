Six-game winning streak comes to an end for Wranglers in shootout loss to Tucson

The Wranglers split a weekend series in Tuscon, shutting out the Roadrunners 5-0 Friday before dropping a 3-2 decision in a Saturday night shootout (Photo: Twitter@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers split a weekend series in Tuscon, shutting out the Roadrunners 5-0 Friday before dropping a 3-2 decision in a Saturday night shootout (Photo: Twitter@AHLWranglers)

