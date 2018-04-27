A Thursday afternoon crash on a rural road near Diamond City, Alberta sent six minors, including the driver of an SUV, to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, officers from Picture Butte, Lethbridge EMS members and firefighters from Coalhurst responded to a location on Range Road 22-1 at approximately 5:30 p.m. following a collision involving a cattle liner and an SUV.

The six occupants of the SUV, all between the ages of 8 and 16, were transported from the crash scene to Chinook Regional Hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life threatening. RCMP have confirmed some of the occupants of the SUV were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the cattle liner, a 57-year-old man, and the livestock in the trailer were not injured in the collision.

An investigation into the crash determined the cattle liner was travelling northbound when it attempted to make a left hand turn into the entrance of a feedlot. Due to the dry conditions in the area, the cattle liner stirred up large clouds of dust reducing visibility for other drivers. The northbound SUV was behind the cattle liner and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

The RCMP investigation into the collision is ongoing.