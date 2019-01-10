Cochrane RCMP say charges are pending against six people in connection with the theft of three stolen vehicles over a period of three days this week.

The first incident took place on January 7, when RCMP were notified by Onstar that a vehicle had been stolen from Canmore.

The service was able to aid authorities in locating and recovering the stolen car that was later recovered from a rural area in Cochrane.

Two individuals were found and arrested nearby through the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services.

Malik Holloway, 20, of Morley, was charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, plus additional charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on January 15.

Stephawn Hunter, 22, of Morley, was charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, plus one additional charge. He will appear in court on January 29.

A day later, Cochrane RCMP were notified about an erratic driver in the community and when police performed a licence plate query, it informed them that the vehicle had been stolen out of Calgary.

The vehicle was later found in rural Cochrane, parked alongside a second vehicle that had also been reportedly stolen from the city.

Two men, Dennis Wildman, 39, and Richard Hunter, 46, both of Morley, were located and arrested a short distance away with the assistance of an RCMP police dog unit. Both men are facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 plus additional charges. They are expected to appear in court on January 29 and 22 respectively.

The third incident took place on Thursday, when Cochrane RCMP were called to a home in the community after the homeowner was allegedly bear sprayed by an unknown suspect.

When police arrived, they learned that the homeowner had been assaulted when he interrupted two people who were allegedly attempting to steal his vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene after the confrontation, but RCMP were able to track them down and arrest them a short distance away.

Lyle Bearspaw, 25, and Jacob Wesley, 18, both of Morley, have been charged with robbery and numerous other charges. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on January 14.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.