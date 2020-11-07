CALGARY -- Sobeys and Loblaw have confirmed six more positive cases of COVID-19 at stores in Calgary this week.

Both companies have been releasing details on the active cases of coronavirus in their employees since the beginning of the pandemic in an effort to keep customers informed.

The new cases at Sobeys stores include:

An employee at the Safeway, located at 399-36 St. N.E., tested positive Nov. 2 (last worked Oct. 26)

An employee at the Safeway liquor store, located at 700-70 Shawville Blvd. S.E., tested positive Nov. 2 (last worked Oct. 26)

An employee at the Safeway, located 7740-18 St. S.E., tested positive Nov. 3 (last worked Oct. 26)

An employee at the Safeway, located at 55 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., tested positive Nov. 4 (last worked Nov. 1)

A franchisee employee at the Sobeys, located at 700-8 Nolan Hill Blvd. N.W., tested positive Nov. 6 (last worked Oct. 25)

A single case in a team member at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 10505 Southport Road S.W., was detected on Nov. 6. That employee last worked there on Oct. 30.

Both companies are withholding all further details about the employees out of a respect for privacy.