Sketch of Lethbridge robbery suspect released by police
Lethbridge police have released a sketch of a male suspect wanted in connection with a robbery involving a youth in late September.
Officials say police were called to investigate an incident that took place between 11 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the area of 13th Street and Third Avenue South.
A 17-year-old youth was walking in the vicinity with a man and a woman. The group proceeded into an alley, where the man attacked the youth and stole various items from him.
Both the male and female fled the scene on foot.
"The youth returned home and was later transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Lethbridge police said in a release.
Investigators have released a sketch of the male "in the hope the public may recognize him."
Anyone with information about this male, or about the robbery, is asked to contact the investigating officer directly, Const. Paolo Magliocco, at 403-327-2210, or by email at paolo.magliocco@lethbridgepolice.ca and reference file #22021344.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
'We tried your way, it didn't work': First Nation chief calls PM, minister to negotiating table to end fisheries dispute
Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week -- and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
Edmontonians uncomfortable with tax increases, want better snow control: city surveys
As the next four-year budget planning cycle officially began at city hall, councillors were briefed on what Edmontonians indicated were their priorities, including minimizing tax increases and improving snow and ice control.
-
Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
-
Burnaby RCMP offers options for those who want to pay respects to slain officer
While the regimental funeral of Const. Shaelyn Yang will be closed to the public, the Burnaby RCMP has announced a number of ways people can mourn and pay tribute to the fallen officer.
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Police investigate alleged forcible confinement in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman claims she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Islanders to receive financial assistance to cope with cost of living
Prince Edward Island has announced residents will soon be receiving additional financial assistance as a way to cope with the increasing cost of living.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria robbery suspect arrested after luring victims with online sale of PS5
Victoria police say a man has been arrested in connection to four armed robberies that involved victims responding to UsedVictoria ads.
-
8th annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival returns to B.C.'s capital
The eighth annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival is opening at the Vic Theatre on Tuesday, with the aim to educate, enlighten and entertain.
-
Turn back the clocks: B.C. daylight saving time ends soon, seasonal time change may stop next year
Most British Columbians will be turning their clocks backwards this weekend as the province observes the seasonal daylight saving time practice. The change will result in more daylight in the morning, but sunsets will occur earlier in the afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
-
Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman
Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Over 400 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County
Hundreds of nursing jobs are waiting to be filled at local hospitals as the health care staffing crisis continues across the province.
-
Former owner of Wuddup Dog in Cambridge not giving up on serving food
The former owner of a well-known Cambridge diner was forced to close his business due to his worsening health conditions but he's not giving up on serving food.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
-
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Flour dumped in gas tank leaves Manitoba woman without car for months
An unusual case of vehicle vandalism and a missing gas tank left a Manitoba woman waiting months to get her car fixed and prompted her to leave one of her jobs.
Regina
-
Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
-
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service (RPS) offered some safety tips for those looking to take to the streets and trick-or-treat this Halloween night.
-
'It's in our blood': Agriculture community set to return to Yorkton with 33rd Harvest Showdown
With the touch of a branding iron, the 33rd annual Grain Miller’s Harvest Showdown officially began in Yorkton.