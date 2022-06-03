Sketch of suspect in Cochrane luring incident released by RCMP

An investigation into a luring incident in Cochrane, Alta. is still ongoing and police have released more information about the possible suspect.

Cochrane RCMP say a man who was driving a white van on May 30 approached an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say he attempted to convince her to get into his vehicle, but she pretended to make a phone call and walked away.

Police have continued with their investigation and are now releasing a composite sketch of the suspect involved.

He is described as:

Being in his 40s;

Having a medium build with a "pot belly"; and

Having shaggy brown hair that appeared dyed.

Cochrane RCMP say that the sketch only pertains to the case with the young girl and a man who approached two boys on June 2 may be a different suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this male is asked to please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.