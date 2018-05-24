The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for information following a late afternoon incident last Friday on a trail in Weaselhead Flats where investigators say a woman was dragged into the bushes and groped.

According to police, a woman was walking along the Jack Rabbit trail shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18 when a man on a mountain bike rode past her. Roughly 15 minutes later, the cyclist returned to the woman, dismounted from the bike and began to ask questions about the trails in the area.

Investigators say the man proceeded to hug the woman from behind and dragged her into the bushes. The suspect dropped his pants to his knees and began to grope the woman.

The victim escaped the clutches of her assailant and reached for her dog spray. The suspect returned to the bike and rode away.

The suspect is described as:

A darker skinned male

Believed to be between 20 and 25 years old

Approximately 170 – 173 cm (5’7” to 5’8”) tall

Having a muscular build

Having medium length hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was shirtless and riding a black mountain bike. The Calgary Police Service has released a composite sketch of the suspect in the May 18 attack.

Weaselhead Flats is located west of the Glenmore Reservoir.

Anyone having information regarding the assault along Jack Rabbit trail or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.