A woman suffered multiple injuries during an afternoon crash at Sunshine Village.

According to EMS officials, the skier collided with a tree at an unconfirmed location at the resort around 1:00 p.m. She suffered multiple serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the Banff Mineral Springs Hospital.

A STARS Air Ambulance crew airlifted the woman , who is believed to be approximately 20 years old, from the hospital in Banff to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.