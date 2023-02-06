Skier caught in avalanche at Lethbridge resort spends night on mountain
A skier, along with his two rescuers, spent a chilly night on the side of a mountain at a southern Alberta ski resort last week.
The man became stranded in an out-of-bounds area at Castle Mountain Resort (CMR) on Friday afternoon, officials said. He managed to call for help with his cell phone, which luckily had service, but it was difficult for crews to reach him.
Rescuers finally did get there, but only after a five-hour hike.
The skier was injured, but in stable condition after he was caught in an avalanche that dragged him over rocks and through trees for about 250 metres.
Since it was too late at night to bring in a helicopter to fly them out, crews decided to spend the night there instead.
"They train for this, for sure," CMR's Cole Fawcett told CTV News. "To voluntarily put themselves in harm's way, to help get them out of there.
"It's pretty awesome."
The next morning, the trio was airlifted and the skier was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.
He was discharged on Monday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Edmonton
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
-
N.W.T to complete curriculum transition by 2028, a 'sad commentary' for Alberta
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
B.C. government will spend surplus as slowdown looms, according to NDP throne speech
British Columbia's New Democrat government says it plans to put this year's projected budget surplus of almost $6 billion to work as an economic slowdown looms.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Vancouver Island
-
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.
Toronto
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
Montreal
-
'I feel so bad': Montrealers reeling, sending help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye
As the search continues for survivors, people in Quebec's Turkish community are doing what they can to help.
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewellery store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewellery store.
-
The last 1,000 library books from the closed Fort Coulonge Library are being given away
Library books from a small town in the Pontiac region of Quebec are about to be checked out for the last time and with no due date.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Cambridge crash
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Saskatoon
-
'A bit surreal': Saskatoon's Emily Clark showcases at NHL all-star skills competition
Saskatoon’s Emily Clark was one of five of the top women’s hockey players to take part in the NHL all-star game skills competition this past weekend in Florida.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
-
Sask. Health Authority worker used position to steal nearly $16,000, report says
A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
Winnipeg
-
Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man was sentenced for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'
Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Geothermal project in southeast Sask. to begin in late 2023
A geothermal power project in southeast Saskatchewan is set to begin construction in late 2023.