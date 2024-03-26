Skier partially buried during avalanche in Kananaskis Country

Two people skiing on Tent Ridge in Spray Valley Provincial Park had a close call with an avalanche on Sunday.

Kananaskis Mountain Rescue posted details on social media saying there was a skier-triggered avalanche leaving one skier partially buried.

The size-three avalanche happened around noon because of two buried crusts under the recent snowfall. The slide was 80 metres wide and ran for about 300 metres.

In a report posted to Avalanche Canada, Kananaskis Mountain Rescue said it was called to the site.

“The skier was carried all the way to near the bottom of the path and was partially buried. The skier was not injured but lost skis and poles,” the report read.

According to the Kananaskis Country Avalanche Terrain Ratings Scale, that area has a mix of simple and complex terrain.

On its website, Avalanche Canada said conditions have improved but “this is not the time to be skiing aggressive lines, as evidenced by the close call on Sunday. Multiple buried crusts and weak basal layers are still very much skier-triggerable.”

The avalanche rating for Kananaskis Country is currently considered moderate for the alpine and the treeline.