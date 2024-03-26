CALGARY
Calgary

    • Skier partially buried during avalanche in Kananaskis Country

    A photo shows the scene of an avalanche on Tent Ridge in Spray Valley Provincial Park on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Kananaskis Mountain Rescue/Instagram) A photo shows the scene of an avalanche on Tent Ridge in Spray Valley Provincial Park on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Kananaskis Mountain Rescue/Instagram)
    Share

    Two people skiing on Tent Ridge in Spray Valley Provincial Park had a close call with an avalanche on Sunday.

    Kananaskis Mountain Rescue posted details on social media saying there was a skier-triggered avalanche leaving one skier partially buried.

    The size-three avalanche happened around noon because of two buried crusts under the recent snowfall. The slide was 80 metres wide and ran for about 300 metres.

    In a report posted to Avalanche Canada, Kananaskis Mountain Rescue said it was called to the site.

    “The skier was carried all the way to near the bottom of the path and was partially buried. The skier was not injured but lost skis and poles,” the report read.

    According to the Kananaskis Country Avalanche Terrain Ratings Scale, that area has a mix of simple and complex terrain.

    On its website, Avalanche Canada said conditions have improved but “this is not the time to be skiing aggressive lines, as evidenced by the close call on Sunday. Multiple buried crusts and weak basal layers are still very much skier-triggerable.”

    The avalanche rating for Kananaskis Country is currently considered moderate for the alpine and the treeline.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News