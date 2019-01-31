Officials say two members of a group of three skiers were caught in an avalanche while they were ascending Ursus Major, a mountain in Glacier National Park earlier this week.

Parks Mountain Safety wrote on its Facebook page that the group was climbing the ‘Christmas Couloir’ on the southeast face of the peak on January 29 when the leading member triggered a slide when he reached the top of the ridge.

The other two skiers were caught in the avalanche, that was about 100m wide, and swept down the slope for approximately 700m. One of them was partially buried while the other was completely buried in snow.

The skier who was partially buried managed to dig themselves out while the member of the group who had reached the peak came down and found the third member via a transceiver search.

They were located 80cm under the snow’s surface. The skier, who suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries in the incident, was flown out of the area by helicopter and transferred to BC Ambulance.

Officials say the incident emphasizes the requirement for all backcountry users to be aware of avalanche conditions at all times.

Safety experts also recommend that anyone going into the backcountry must:

carry proper equipment for self-rescue from an avalanche, including a transceiver, and know how to use it

have some way to communicate with others, including emergency crews when needed

check Avalanche.ca and the weather forecast for current conditions and advisories

plan your route, including backup options if adverse conditions come up

carry first aid kits, extra food, water and clothing in case you’re stranded

let someone know about your trip plan along with information on what to do if you’re overdue

Earlier this month, a Calgary man and his son were killed in an avalanche that took place in the Purcell Mountains.

Officials say 51-year-old Larry Burdiga was found buried in about two metres of snow while his son, 24-year-old Matt, was found in a lake near debris that was floating in the water.

There currently is a moderate risk of avalanche in many regions of the mountain parks.