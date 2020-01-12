CALGARY -- Some of Calgary’s most dedicated skiers hit the slopes of WinSport Sunday, ahead of the hill’s temporary closure due to the cold.

“We’re just training with the Calgary Free Riders,” laughed Andre Kennedy, a youth ski coach leading children to the chairlift.

“We don’t have any days off out here.”

Brothers Nathan and Jayce Brown also spent several hours in the biting cold, hitting the ski jumps.

“It definitely hurts when you are riding down and the wind is getting you all in your face,” said Nathan.

The hill will be closed Monday and Tuesday, as the temperatures are expected to drop deep into the minus 20s.

“A lot of students come here during the week days and schools often have lower temperature thresholds,” said Dale Oviatt, with WinSport. “If they aren’t coming, that’s a big part of our business so we have to take that into account.”

WinSport staff end up closing the hill for a few days each season, depending when cold snaps hit.

They will decide early this week if they should extend the closure past Wednesday.

Nakiska Ski Area also issued a cold weather closure for Jan. 13 and 14.