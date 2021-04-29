CALGARY -- Skylar Roth MacDonald and his trusty dog Duke are getting ready to go on another run. Every training run Roth-MacDonald goes on is important because it's getting him ready for a long journey.

In just over a month he will leave Victoria, B.C. and set out on foot to reach St. John's, Newfoundland. He's calling the run "Miles for Smiles" and it's all to raise money for mental health.

In an interview with CTV News, Roth-MacDonald said he felt good.

"I'm feeling prepared," the 24-year-old said.

"I've trusted the training that I've put in and I wish I could start today," he added.

The run will actually start in 33 days. Training for something like this isn't easy. Roth-MacDonald said it's like a full-time job.

"It's six days in the gym you know putting in the strength work," he said. "Your body is withstanding, you know we're going to be going about 60 to 70 Kilometres a day so you have to be strong and then keeping the endurance high as well. So we're putting in 100 to 125 kilometres a week and that's our game plan going forward."

The original goal was to run 55 to 60 kilometres a day and finish the run in about five months. Because he's feeling so good, the goal has now changed. Roth-MacDonald wants to step it up and said he's hoping he can get the run done in four months.

"Looking at the logistics I think we can do 65 go 70 Kilometres a day and that's going to save us a month," Roth-MacDonald said.

"So you know time is everything and if we can trim off 30 days we'll take that."

Mental health has touched Roth-MacDonald in a big way. He's lost friends to suicide and has struggled with his own mental health. He wants to help others who are struggling and that's why this run means so much to him.

"I want to quite literally continue taking one step forward," he said.

"I'm going to be struggling physically and that's what I love about ultra running. It mirrors my own battle with depression and mental health. Just taking one step forward you will get out of it and you will get where you need to be. You'll get to the finish line."

Roth-MacDonald said Duke will be with him on the journey but he'll have it a lot easier: he gets to run when he wants.

Roth-MacDonald is hoping to raise $50,000. If you'd like to donate to the Canadian Mental Health Association you can do it directly through Skylar's website at milesforsmilescanada.com