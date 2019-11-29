LETHBRIDGE -- Palliser Regional Schools is among the small to mid-sized Alberta school districts facing a sudden and dramatic increase in insurance premiums.

"On average, my understanding was just for property, it went up 274 per cent," says Palliser secretary treasurer Dexter Durfey.

Palliser is a member of the Alberta School Board Insurance Exchange, the largest school board insurance and risk management provider in the province.

According to its website, ASBIE services 48 school boards, and more than 300 other school related organizations. Many of the rural school boards in Southern Alberta are members.

Durfey says the alarm bells went off in August, when ASBIE informed districts that insurance companies were either withdrawing from the Alberta market, or would only provide insurance at a significant increase in cost.

He adds it’s a double whammy for the many small rural school boards that are impacted.

"Many boards are facing the conundrum that not only do they have cuts to make because of the budget that came out from the government that they hadn’t planned on, now they have this piece added on top."

For Palliser Regional Schools, the insurance bill will increase from $426,000 a year, to just over one million dollars.

Durfey says increase is connected to some of the weather-related catastrophes Alberta has experienced, including the 2013 floods, some large hail storms and the forest fires in northern Alberta.

"Part of the issue is Palliser and a lot of the boards have a pretty good history for claims – it’s really those catastrophic losses with fires and floods that nobody could mitigate."

The school districts have to pay their premiums in full by December 6th.

Palliser will use its reserves to cover the cost, but Durfey says several boards have already indicated they no longer have a reserve, and are still looking for ways to manage the increase.

He is also working with a group of around a dozen boards that are looking for possible solutions. He says it will likely mean changing the insurance program.

In the meantime, the boards may be seeking some short-term help from the Alberta government.