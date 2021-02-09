CALGARY -- Residents in the northeast community of Skyview want to see some form of traffic control measures on a busy road in a school zone.

Skyview Point Road and Skyview Ranch Street is a T-intersection, with access to a parking lot at a city park. That lot is generally filled with parents picking up their kids from Apostles of Jesus School.

“It’s a clear 200 metres of runway,” said Sundeep Parmar, who lives nearby.

“We have drivers that are reckless, they are either speeding, not even looking out for the children crossing the street into the school.”

On January 31, temporary stop signs were placed at the crosswalk, in an effort to slow drivers down through the school zone.

But they were illegally placed, according to the city.

“There was some stop signs installed at an intersection that were not typical City of Calgary signs, so we went out and removed those signs,” said Troy McLeod, the city’s director of roads.

McLeod says it was police that notified the city of the temporary stop signs.

He adds that the city has looked at this intersection, but it does not meet the requirements for added signage.

“This location does not warrant a multi-way stop however, so we’ll continue to monitor this location,” said McLeod.

“It's performed well from a safety perspective compared to other locations throughout the city.”

Parmar says 60 residents from 47 homes along the streets made complaints to 3-1-1.

Parmar says residents banded together starting last August, but believes it has been a problem since he moved into the neighbourhood, more than four years ago.

But for Parmar he says if nothing is done, there could be dangerous consequences.

“We want to get some calming, we want to get a stop sign, we want a four-way stop,” he said.

According to Calgary bylaw, a temporary sign is not legally placed if it:

Is closer than 15 metres to any intersection.

Is closer than 30 metres to any City bus shelter, transit bench, bus zone, LRT station, or LRT platform.

Is placed in a Playground Zone or School Zone.

Anyone who illegally installs signage that looks similar or considered to be road signage and is caught can face fines of anywhere from $75 to $1,000.